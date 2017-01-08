Delivering videos of moderated user interviews and actionable insights to improve your messaging, workflows, and design
"We worked with Campus Insights to conduct generative research on college students and social fundraising. The CI team was excellent - they were thought partners in designing the research, fast and skilled in executing the research, and went above and beyond in delivering actionable insights. We would absolutely work with them again."
– Vickie Chiang, Head of User Research at GoFundMe
Our research can help your team answer questions such as:
Onboarding 🚀
What elements of our onboarding flow do users find confusing or annoying?
Retention🔃
How can we increase long-term retention on our app?
Conceptualization💡
How can we better convey the value and use case(s) of our product to our users?
Competitors 🏆
What can we learn from individuals' likes and dislikes of competitors?
Usability 🔍
How can we make our product easier to use and navigate?
And more... 🎨
What else can we learn from our target demographic?
Our services:
Our team of college students, advised by industry veterans, conduct candid, unbiased, end-to-end research. Collaborating with your team, we map out the project goals, write the interview script, recruit the candidates, conduct the interviews, and analyze the results.
Interview Recordings
Candid recordings of participants using your product, completing tasks, and answering questions asked by our team of UX researchers.
Analysis
Expert analysis detailing trends from interviews, the cause of these trends, and actionable recommendations for your team going forward.
Editing
Video reels of key moments sorted by themes, such as onboarding hiccups, references to competitors, or "aha" moments.